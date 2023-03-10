20 minutes ago

Nana Yaa Konadu, a renowned broadcaster with the Despite Media Group, has been awarded for her exceptional work in using ICT to promote women's empowerment.

The host of “Asomdwoe Nkommo” on Peace FM was awarded at the just-ended Females in Tech (FEMITECH) Conference organized by the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE) on Wednesday, March 8, at the GI-KACE auditorium.

She was given a citation in recognition of her contribution to the sector to encourage others to follow in her footsteps and use ICT as a tool for good change.

The citation read, "We are honored to recognize Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom of Despite Media Group for her exceptional work in using ICT to promote women's empowerment. Her innovative use of digital platforms, social media, and multimedia production has brought attention to important issues facing women around the world and has helped to amplify their voices."

It added, "Through her work, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing gender equality and to promoting the rights of women and girls. Her passion, dedication, and creativity have inspired many, and her impact on the field of journalism and on the lives of women and girls is truly remarkable."

Also awarded at the 2023 FEMITECH Conference was Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Mrs. Ekuful was recognised for her outstanding leadership in Tech and Women Empowerment.

Other individuals awarded for their role in promoting technology included Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences, University of Ghana and the quiz mistress for the National Science and Maths quiz; Ing. Dr Lucy Agyepong, Dean of Engineering, Academic City University College; Winnifred Kotin, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder of Super Fluid AI Lab.