Popular Peace FM reporter, Oheneba Kennedy is dead, Ghanaguardian.com can confirm.

He was stationed at Akina Radio in Techiman, the Bono East regional capital.

The sad incident occurred at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital after a short illness.

Family spokesperson and a sister of the deceased, Lauretta Kuunyen, who confirmed the news to Ghanaguardian.com said Kennedy died at the hospital's Emergency centre on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

"He was in Techiman. Actually we didn't know he was sick. On Tuesday, we called his line throughout the day but he never answered ...so Wednesday morning, my mum asked me to go check on him. It was after I arrived in his house that I realised his condition had deteriorated so brought him to Sunyani and we rushed him to the Municipal hospital where he died at the Emergency centre", Lauretta told Ghanaguardian.com in an interview.

Asked whether she knew the cause of his death, she replied 'no'.

Oheneba Kennedy worked for Space FM in Sunyani for nearly a decade before joining Techiman based Akina Radio in 2016.

Until his sudden demise, he was also studying Human Resource Management at the Valley View University in Techiman.

He was 41 years old.

His body has since been deposited at the hospital's morgue awaiting autopsy while colleagues in the media fraternity have become inconsolable over his sudden demise.