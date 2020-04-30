1 hour ago

A Church of Pentecost deacon has been hit by a stray bullet under a strange circumstance at Hwindo within the Sekondi/Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The 44-year-old Jonathan Appiah was on his way to his farm Wednesday morning when he was hit in the head and rib region, causing him to fall flat on the ground.

Eyewitnesses told Takoradi-based Connect FM that just when the victim bypassed them on the way to his farm, they heard gunshots and suddenly the bullets hit him.

According to them, they have been puzzled by the incident.

“We were really terrified by the event because we all didn’t know how it happened and where even the bullets came from” one of the witnesses who on condition of anonymity said.

The victim who is with the Assakae Assembly of the Church of Pentecost and a father of six sustained multiple wounds from in head and the ribs.

He was rushed to the Kwesimintsim Hospital before being referred to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment

A report has since been lodged with the Kwesimintsim Police and investigation has commenced.

However, no arrest has been made yet.