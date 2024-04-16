15 hours ago

Former Ghanaian captain Asamoah Gyan has acknowledged receiving offers to pursue a political career due to his influence and contributions to society, but emphasized that any decision to enter politics would be personal and not driven by external pressure.

In an interview with Onua TV, Gyan reflected on persistent calls for him to vie for a Member of Parliament position, stating that such offers have been on the table for about a decade.

"The whole Member of Parliament issue began a very long time ago, and people kept on pushing it for about a decade now.

Even in my playing days, these offers were always brought up to the table. Now I’m not playing and I’m back home and if I want to do it, of course, I can do it," Gyan stated.

Despite these offers, Gyan reiterated that he would make any decision regarding politics independently.

While emphasizing his commitment to leveraging his experience and knowledge to advance sports in the country, Gyan highlighted his recent appointment to the New Patriotic Party's campaign manifesto sub-committee for Youth and Sports.

As the chairman of the Sports Sub-Committee, Gyan is expected to play a crucial role in formulating strategic sports policies for the NPP ahead of the December 7 elections.

Additionally, Gyan's dedication to sports development is evident in his initiative, the All Regional Games, a multi-sport competition aimed at discovering and nurturing talents across the country.

The upcoming regional tour, scheduled to commence on Tuesday, April 16, underscores Gyan's ongoing efforts to promote grassroots sports participation and excellence nationwide.