1 hour ago

Former Ghana coach C.K Akonnor has accused persons he knows and who played for the Black Stars of being too harsh and critical when he was coach of the team.

The former Black Stars coach was the subject of criticism from a lot of former players and even coaches whiles he was at the helm.

48-year-old C.K Akonnor was made a substantive coach of the team he once captained after first being appointed as an assistant coach to Kwesi Appiah.

After Appiah was sacked after the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt he was appointed in January 2020 but took charge of only ten matches mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Black Stars coach, Akonnor was in charge of ten matches winning four, losing four, and drawing two before he was sacked in September 2021 four months before the 2021 AFCON tournament after a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match in Johannesburg.

“When I first started the job, a lot of people criticised my appointment which was disappointing.

A lot of people who have played in the national team before and they know me; it is discouraging. It was more challenging and I was not too favoured. I don’t know what they were looking for.”

He guided the Black Stars to qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon and was present at the draw but was sacked before the tournament.

Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was his replacement but was sacked after the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon after a string of poor results.