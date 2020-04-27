16 minutes ago

Former Ghana International Derek Boateng says most people judge wrongly footballers or persons they do not know wrongly.

He says most of these people are very good but because we do not know them we assume the little we know of them and judge them wrongly.

Speaking in an interview with goal.com about his former teammate Michael Essien he says people judge him wrongly just like they do about Sulley Muntari.

“Sulley Muntari for example, people judge him a lot that he is this or that, but no, they don’t know him. Essien has done so much and everything he achieved in his career is deserving because he’s worked so hard for it." he told goal.com

The Former Inter Milan midfielder has grown to have a bad reputation in the eyes of the Ghanaian public with the nadir being the 2014 World Cup where he allegedly slapped Moses Armah Parker and was expelled from the Black Stars camp.