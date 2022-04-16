7 hours ago

As part of initiatives by the United Nations to advance the rights of people of African Descent by promoting recognition, justice, and development, a high-level diaspora forum centered on ‘The Return Mission’ was held in Accra to advocate the reconnection of Africans in the diaspora.

Vice-President of Ghana, His Excellency, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, speaking at the forum noted that every person of African descent – Afro-descendants has a story with regards to racism, xenophobia, slavery, and colonialism, only they can tell.

According to him, despite developments and civilization all over the world, persons of African descent still struggle to find a sense of belonging as racism, and xenophobia among others increases.

“These deep-seated biases still prevail in the world we live. With Afro-descendants struggling to find a sense of belonging in the land where they were born but which rejects them at every turn,” he bemoaned.

He appealed that Afro-descendants should not be “sidelined in discussions on the advancement on the protection of rights and demand for equity,” noting that Africans and Afro-descendants just like every other person in the world deserve protection and fairness.

He further applauded persons of African descent who happen to face yet resist all forms of racial discrimination from all angles and walks of life.

“Join me, while I salute every single Afro-descendant who bravely challenged the order of the day by continuing to resist all forms of racial discrimination," Dr. Bawumia said.

The forum was graced by various dignitaries including the Vice-President of Costa Rica, Her Excellency Epsy Campbell Barr, and the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr. Natalia Kanem.

The forum which was held in Ghana’s capital precedes this year’s International Day for People of African Descent which will be observed on August 31, 2022.