Ghanaian left-back Patrick Kpozo says that he believes in himself and will this evening deal very well with Manchester United winger Anthony.

Sheriff Tiraspol will this evening face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League matchday five at Old Trafford.

The Moldovan champions lost the first leg game by 2-0 but the Ghanaian defender believes he kept Anthony at bay.

He says that before the first leg game was played there were a lot of talks that the Brazilian winger was going to have a field day at his side but he was easily able to contain him.

The defender says that it was very easy to play against the Brazilian and he will repeat the dose when the two sides face each other in the second leg later this evening.

"People thought Antony was going to 'kill' me in the first game," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"He is a very good player but when he came up against me, he couldn't do anything. Still, they are saying again that he will 'kill' me again in the match at Old Trafford.

"I'm sure he will be trying to do everything possible to prove himself, but I believe in myself. I am strong, fast and when I stay close to him, he has nowhere to go. I've got him," he added.

Sheriff Tiraspol are third with three points whiles, Manchester United are second with nine points after four games.