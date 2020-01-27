1 hour ago

Ghanaian Afro pop musician and songwriter, Efe Keyz has disclosed that she received threatening messages from people who hated her former manager, Willie Roi, after his demise.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show aired on e.TV Ghana, she revealed: “The low moment in music career was the death of my manager. I had people who didn’t like Mr. Roi; haters I will call them, who kept telling me I will see where my career will go, now that Mr. Roi was dead. I had people actually sending me that”.

According to the ‘Juju’ hit maker, even though the situation affected her self-confidence, she had no intention of quitting her music career.

Commenting on how she manage to survive through challenges, she stated that she only made decisions after thinking about what Mr. Willie Roi would have directed her to do, had he been alive.

“He was the only person who would straighten me. After his death, I asked myself who would correct me when I go wrong? Now when I am about to do something, I ask myself, ‘Will Mr. Roi like it?’ and then I do what I am supposed to do”, she added.

Willie Roi was a veteran Musician and Music Producer who managed Efe Keyz until his death on February 10th, 2019.