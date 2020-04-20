1 hour ago

Veteran Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says he is not thinking about retirement any time soon despite attempts by some persons to push him into it.

The 34 year old talked about his future in an interview with Juliet Bawuah on twitter over the weekend where a wide ranging issues where discussed.

Gyan is currently on the books of Indian Super League side NorthEast United but injuries prematurely curtailed his season even before the coronavirus pandemic hit hard.

“It looks like people wants me to retire but I’m not done yet. I had a couple of injuries but I’m getting back to full fitness," Gyan told TV3's Juliet Barwuah.

“I’m now okay and feel good in my body.

"I have added a bit of weight that I have to work on and get back to shape."

He joined NorthEast United from Turkish side Kayserispor after leaving as a free agent.

Ghana's all time leading scorer has played for more than two decades since his days with Liberty professionals and has gone on to represent more than half a dozen clubs from Sunderland, Rennes, Udinese in Europe to Al Ain, Al Ahli in the Gulf Region to Shanghai SIPG in the far East.