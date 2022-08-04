19 minutes ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged club administrators, footballers, and persons, directly involved in football to abstain from betting.

This is to help keep the sanctity and integrity of the game as dabbling in betting for these persons has negative consequences on the game.

He made this known on Wednesday when the Ghana Football Association officially announced betPawa as their new headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League.

“I’ve been saying that betting is good for the people in the country but is here that you can see the negativities. Sometimes you could hear someone has won about 1.5million Ghana cedis but we the players, the football runners are not allowed. As a commentator you can stake your bet because you don’t run any club." he told Ghanasportspage.com

“You don’t have the power but for me as a football runner, I should not be seen in betting as well as the players and the GFA itself. I think betting is good because in UK the betting firm are supporting their league and even in other countries but we don’t see what is happening there like what we are seeing here,” Nana Oduro Sarfo stated.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 unveiled betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League at a ceremony in Accra. The GFA and the betting company have a three-year deal worth $6M over the period.