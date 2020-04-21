26 minutes ago

People were screened before they are allowed to enter the Accra City Hall

Over 50 persons were on Tuesday denied entry into the Accra City Hall for not wearing a face mask as part of measures to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The measure forms part of efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of staff of the assembly as well as other visitors into its premises.

According to the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah who gave the directive, as long as one could get a cloth to cover his or her face and mouth, they would be allowed entry into the city hall.

He added that these measures would help slow the spread of the Coronavirus especially from people who may have the virus but do not know.

He noted that henceforth everyone coming into the city centre would be required to wear a face mask as directed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Assembly last week launched a campaign to promote the wearing of a face mask in the city.

Ghana has currently recorded 1,042 COVID-19 cases with nine deaths. 99 persons who were infected with COVID-19 have recorded.

The disease has been recorded in ten out of 16 regions in Ghana.

Source: AMA