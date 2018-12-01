2 days ago

The Communication team member of the National Democratic (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nanegbe has said the Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu is not a Ghanaian hence is a Togolese.

He stressed that "the Energy Minister has a middle name which is Pierre but he has refused to use that name because he wants to switch his nationality to be a Ghanaian.”

“John Peter Amewu is not a Ghanaian his real name is Jean Pierre Amewu, he is a Togolese because the name Pierre and Jean are French names which are mostly used by Togolese,’’ Koku Mawuli Nanegbe told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“The war on Voltarians for political power is purely the evil and divisive work of the sleeping and non-performing Nana Addo and the Akyem Mafia”.

His comments come after the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond in a video, justified that the military deployed to the Volta region, a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress is to prevent foreigners from registering in the upcoming compilation voters’ register.

His comments have, however, infuriated natives of the region and the opposition party who are demanding apology and retraction.