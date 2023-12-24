9 hours ago

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022 in Le Havre, France.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has expressed bewilderment over the club's choice to sign Antony instead of Mohammed Kudus, both former teammates at Ajax under current Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag.

The critique centers on the players' performances since moving to England, particularly highlighting Kudus' impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Kudus, the Ghanaian midfielder, has emerged as a standout performer, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, while Antony continues to struggle.

In West Ham's recent 2-0 victory over Manchester United, Kudus once again outshone Antony by scoring a brilliant goal, while the Brazilian's performance was deemed poor.

Schmeichel expressed surprise at Ten Hag's decision, questioning, "There’s something about that boy [Kudus], he’s special. I don’t get it, if he [Ten Hag] knows these boys very well, why did he pick Antony ahead of Kudus?”

Kudus has become a key player for West Ham, significantly contributing to the team's success.

His goal-scoring prowess, highlighted by six goals in the league and 10 overall since joining in August, places him just three goals behind West Ham's top scorer, Jarrod Bowen.

As Kudus continues to shine, his outstanding contributions not only raise questions about decision-making at Manchester United but also enhance West Ham's ambitions in the Premier League.

The Ghana international remains a player to watch as the season unfolds.