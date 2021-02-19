3 hours ago

Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Mensah Thompson has taken a swipe at the lawyers of the petitioner in the ongoing 2020 election petition.

He blames them for not presenting enough reasonable evidence to support their claims.

The pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) think tank has challenged lawyers of John Dramani Mahama to show evidence to support their case in court, expressing disappointment with what he described as inadequate substantive evidence to buttress their case in court.

ASEPA believes the petitioner seems to be losing his grips in the ongoing election petition hearing.

While speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, Mensah Thompson told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the inadequate substances of evidence in the petitioner’s case makes it easier for the Supreme Court judges to dismiss John Mahama’s case.”

He added that “the burden of proof lies on the accuser to level substantive evidence to shift the burden of proof to the respondents to come out and issue their witnesses to banter in court”.

Mensah Thompson took to his Facebook wall venting frustration as he explained the petitioner has made the judges work easier to overrule their case.

3news