3 hours ago

The Professional Footballers Association Ghana (PFAG) has sent a message of support to Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena after he underwent a heart surgery to correct the troublesome heart condition that sought to curtail his burgeoning career.

Dwamena on Thursday night reportedly went under the knife in Spain to try and correct the anomaly in his heart that has threatened his career on several occasions.

Raphael Dwamena is contracted to La Liga side Levante but was playing on loan at second tier side Real Zaragoza when the debilitating heart condition was discovered ruling him out of football indefinitely.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) confirming the player’s successful surgery in a tweet.

“We wish you speedy recovery and good health,” the PFAG added in its tweet.

The Ghanaian joined Real Zaragoza on loan until the end of the season from UD Levante in the summer, but his contract with the Segunda Division side was cut short due to his troubling heart condition.

Dwamena was on an €800,000 annual contract with UD Levante which expires in 2022.

He previously had a move to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in 2017 curtailed after the club detected his heart condition.