4 hours ago

Phar Rangers striker Samuel Atta Kumi is a player in demand as he is been courted by several Ghana Premier League teams.

Legon Cities, Karela United and other clubs have contacted the lower tier side about the availability of their prized asset.

Phar Rangers have now been thrown out of the National Division One League after deciding to pull out of the league and all GFA organized competitions.

From next season they will be playing the the third tier division and are bound to lose several key players with their star striker one of them.

Legon Cities struggled throughout the season and battled relegation while they finished off with three different coaches and are ready to correct the wrongs for the coming season.

Coach Maxwell Konadu wants to mould the team to his taste and the young striker has been earmarked to make the switch.

Karela United too are likely to lose key marksman and Ghana Premier League top scorer Diawise Taylor and are keen to add strikers to their ranks.

He made 20 appearances for Phar Rangers and scored 12 goals in the Division One League before their campaign was halted due to a brush with the law.