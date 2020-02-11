4 hours ago

Pharmaceutical companies have announced the cutting of supply to some medical facilities following the delay in the payments of debts under the NHIS.

They will not render service to the indebted facilities until they settle the mount owed them, official statement says.

A release issued by the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana (CoPG) on Monday, February 10, 2020, and signed by Chairman, Harrison Kofi Abutiate, directed the pharmaceutical companies to abide by the resolutions reached at their last meeting on January 22.

Per the resolution, the pharmaceutical companies are to request the hospitals to provide a payment guarantee before medicines could be supplied to them.

It also resolved that: “Health facilities owing more than three (3) months shall no more enjoy any credit facilities from our members.”

This, the CoPG argues, is the only way to sustain the companies.

“Meanwhile, we call on government as a matter of urgency to ensure adherence to the NHI Act on reimbursements to Service Providers,” the Chamber added.

In a related development, the Chamber of Pharmacy, Ghana has appealed to government to review the current Ministry of Health framework contract and revert to the decentralised procurement system by the Regional Health Directorates and Teaching Hospitals, through national competitive tenders.

“The Chamber will like to remind the government and all stakeholders that, we will ensure that good-quality health commodities are available, accessible, and affordable to all people living in Ghana and anchored by a sustainable, reliable, responsive, efficient, and well-coordinated supply chain.”