1 hour ago

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, the right-back playing for Halmstads BK, has expressed his unwavering commitment to representing the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, despite not being called up for the past seven years.

Even though he has attracted interest from Sweden to switch his allegiance and play for the European nation, Ofosu-Ayeh remains steadfast in his desire to wear the Ghanaian jersey, driven by his love for the country and his father's heritage.

Speaking to the media, Ofosu-Ayeh shared his deep affection for representing Ghana and expressed how much he cherishes the opportunities he had to play for the Black Stars in the past.

His international debut for Ghana took place during a friendly match against Canada in Washington, D.C., on 13th October 2015.

"I really love Ghana and always would want to play for the Black Stars. Ghana is my father’s homeland, and my spirit is with the Black Stars," .

“I enjoyed playing for the Black Stars in the Canada friendly but I got injured and was ruled out of Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers,” he added

Despite not being part of recent call-ups due to injuries that ruled him out of Ghana's AFCON qualifiers, Ofosu-Ayeh's passion and commitment to represent his father's homeland remain unshaken.

His loyalty to the Black Stars showcases his desire to contribute to the team's success and proudly wear the national jersey whenever given the opportunity.