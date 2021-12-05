1 hour ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu was spotted weeping after his side's 4-0 defeat to Algerian side JS Souara on Sunday evening.

Boadu was captured on TV weeping as his side crushed out of the CAF Confederations Cup after a similar 6-0 defeat to WAC some months ago.

They were handed a heavy 4-0 defeat as they have been eliminated from the Confederations Cup 4-2 on aggregate after a hopeless display in Algeria.

After the first leg where Hearts won 2-0, coach Boadu was adamant that his side will end JS Souara's 26 match unbeaten streak.

"They're bound to lose a match. We can hurt them at their home grounds. They'll lose [this] match. How we strategise and how we approach the game is the most important thing to do." he said at the time.

Hearts started in the CAF Champions League and defeated Guinean side CI Kaamsar in the preliminary stage but lost to Moroccan side Wydad AC 6-2 on aggregate to drop into the CAF Confederations Cup.

Before heading into recess Hearts of Oak were 2-0 down as poor goalkeeping from Richard Baidoo handed JS Souara the opener in the 21st minute through Saed before Osman Beellatreche added a second goal in the 37 minute after heading home a free kick with the Hearts goalkeeper catching air as he came out for the cross.

After recess Osman Beellatreche scored his second goal and Souara's third in the 48th minute before a late goal in the 88th minute gave the home side a 4-0 win.