2 hours ago

Ghanaian boxer, Patrick Allotey is in the grips of the Police after pummeling a Kotoko fan on Sunday during Hearts of Oak's clash with Asante Kotoko.

Pictures of him have now emerged at the premises of the Police and in handcuffs.

The boxer was asked to report to the Ministries Police Station in Accra after the fan he assaulted, Michael Siaw, lodged an official complaint.

Allotey was no where to be found as at the time the invitation was extended to him is now in the grips of the Police.

He is now in the grips of the police with pictures emerging with him in handcuffs as the Police prepare him to court for prosecution.

The boxer has been widely condemned for his actions last Sunday and has a charge from the Ghana Boxing Association waiting for him should he adequately fight of the Police case.

Boxers are not supposed to fight outside the ring under no circumstance and Allottey broke that rule and will be sanctioned with a revocation of his boxing license a possibility.