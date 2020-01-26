1 hour ago

Ghana's ambassador to Germany H.E Christoph Retzlaff was at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the cliffhanger between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The diplomat was there with former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan Babyjet as two of the biggest clubs in the nation cross swords in the match day six clash.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko got all the maximum points in their clash against Accra Hearts of Oak in the match day six clash.

The Phobians were the quickest to get off the block but they could not convert the chances that came their way as Emmanuel Nettey and Joseph Esso missed key chances.

Kotoko soon settled and took the lead through a Justice Blay header in the 17th minute of the game after a cross from an Augustine Okrah free kick.

Hearts equalized through a close header from Justice Blay but a late Naby Keita penalty gave Kotoko all three points.

The German ambassador to Ghana after Kotoko's win sent a congratulatory message to self confessed Kotoko supporter Asamoah Gyan.

