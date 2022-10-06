6 minutes ago

MTN FA Cup winners, Accra Hearts of Oak have landed in Bamako-Mali ahead of their first-leg clash against AS Real Bamako in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Accra Hearts of Oak will play against Malian opposition in the shape of Real Bamako in the next stage of the CAF Confederations cup after drawing a bye in the first round.

The phobians qualified for Africa after winning the MTN FA Cup title last season after beating Bechem United on penalties.

Hearts were excluded from playing in the first preliminary matches as they awaited the winner of the tie between AS Douanes vs AS Bamako.

The Malian side defeated AS Douanes on penalty shootout to book their place in the next stage to face Hearts.

The first leg of the clash between Hearts of Oak and Real Bamako will be played October 8.

Last season Hearts played in the CAF Champions League and were eliminated at the preliminary stage by eventual winners Wydad AC who eliminated Hearts of Oak from the CAF Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate win.

The last time they played in the Confederations Cup, it was another North African opponent JS Saoura who eliminated them on a 4-2 aggregate.

PHOTOS: