Jordan Ayew after his heroics for Crystal Palace on Saturday in the English Premier League where he scored the equalizer in his side 1-1 draw with Arsenal traveled to watch his brother and former side in action.

It was a Welsh derby in the Championship clash on Sunday at the Cardiff City Stradium where both teams could not find the back of the net.

Cardiff City denied Swansea City a slice of south Wales derby history after the 62nd league meeting of the clubs ended in a goalless draw.

Swansea arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium with a chance to claim the first league double in 108 years of this fixture.

But they had to be content with a share of the spoils in a game which was long on endeavour but short on quality.

The woodwork rattled twice, with Bersant Celina hitting the post for Swansea before Cardiff's Callum Paterson headed against the bar late on.

But a stalemate was probably the right result on a day when both sides had their moments but neither could conjure the sort of moment of quality required to break the deadlock.

