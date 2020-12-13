5 hours ago

It appears but for a career in the movie industry,popular actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin would have been a carpenter.

A picture of the comic actor has popped up with Lilwin clutching a hammer whilst working on a piece of wood in a carpentry shop.

After all his talents and creativity was beyond just making artifacts and items from a wood as the popular comic actor has even since breaking onto the local movie scene popularly referred to as Kumawood made giant strides.

He is undoubtedly one of the most famous and important film actors in the country as he has shot uncountable movies and has also forged a career as a musician although his success in the movie cannot match that as a musician.

Who knows but for fate Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin would have been a carpenter somewhere in Anloga or Sokoban (popular hub for carpenters in Kumasi).

PHOTO BELOW: