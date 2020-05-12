33 minutes ago

It’s no doubt she has a striking impression and grabs attention everywhere she goes. Aside her prowess in broadcasting and rather fearless submissions, Nana Aba Anamoah also is notably one of the beautiful ones on TV screens.

With her style and ‘swaggish’ brand, it is almost impossible to notice her ‘perfect makeup’ in virtually every picture she appears in.

In a rather rare sight though, the popular media personality was captured in a picture posted by a tweep; @Asanteniiba, without make-up.

In her brunette weave-on and striped blouse, with no make-up on, she was seen striking a selfie pose with the gentleman.

The picture was captioned, “Never knew I'm that taller than Nana Aba until I met her, these cameras can really deceive.”

The picture which seems to have fascinated a lot more people has since gone viral on many social media platforms, with many expressing their views about her looks without make-up.

