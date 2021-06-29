1 hour ago

A police warning letter issued to murdered social media activist, Kaaka Anyass Mohammed Ibrahim.

In the letter issued by Ejura police in the Ashanti Region, he was charged for Offensive Conduct.

It is, however, not clear why the letter was issued to him.

It was alleged that some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party lodged a complaint against him for his penchant for posting photos of government’s abandoned projects at Ejura.

In their view, his photos and videos on social media, which highlighted challenges at Ejura, gave the government bad press.

Family members of the late #FixTheCountry activist, who said he received countless threats for his activism, were convinced he was attacked for exposing government.

