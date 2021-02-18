1 hour ago

Musician Atom has been elevated to the status of a Gyaasehene of Asuaba Traditional Council in the Akim District of the Upper West Region.

Atom, following his enstoolment, will no longer be identified as the Ebenezer Larbi that he was birthed, but Nana Afum Larbi I.

Nana Larbi swore an oath before Chief of Asuaba, Baffour Offei Attakora, and his kinsmen after which the final chieftaincy rites were performed.

Atom has been recorded by the Council as the youngest chief enstooled for the welfare of the youth.

Speaking after his elevation, the now Gyaasehene cleared perception his stool was bought, explaining he is a son of the soil but only travelled to Accra for greener pastures and to promote his craft.

“I will continue singing as I execute my duties as a chief,” he told Adom News’ Krobea Asante who questioned if he will fold the curtains on his career.

However, the Ye Wo Krom composer was quick to add there will be obvious changes in his music as he has plans of doing away with profane and irrelevant lyrics since he is now an elder.

