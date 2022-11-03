5 hours ago

A 64-year-old man met his untimely death in the early hours of Monday, 1st November 2022 at Afranse-Yaw Tanor near Asamankese in the West Akim Municipal through fire.

Donald Akolatse, fondly called Uncle Don, was burnt to ashes when the single room he was living in was engulfed by fire.

According to eyewitnesses, they heard shouts for help from the deceased man's room around 1:30 am on Monday but when they went to the scene it was impossible to enter the room because of the intensity of the inferno.

Residents who were suspecting an electrical fault quickly disconnected the house from the national grid but that did not quench the fire as they had to call officials of the Ghana Fire Service and Police at Asamankese who went to douse the inferno.

When the fire was doused, they discovered the charred body of the 64-year-old man who was lying on his bed in his room.

According to residents, the deceased was living alone in the room as he had no wife but has three grown-up kids who are living their lives elsewhere in the country but had been informed of the misfortune.

The charred remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Asamankese Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy while investigations continue.

PHOTOS BELOW: