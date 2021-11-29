2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association is still running a two week technical and Instructors training programme for Referees, officials and Technical Instructors selected for the 2021/22 Beach Soccer season.

The training programme which is taking place at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram began on Tuesday, November 23 and will end on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Participants of the course were grouped into two batches to facilitate smooth training and learning.

The first batch is trainees trained from 23-25 while the second batch is expected to round on Tuesday, November 30 having started on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Our official photographer Felix Anyane brought us back these pictures from Prampram.

The course participants were also taken through field work by the CAF/FIFA Technical Instructor. A Beach Soccer arena has been constructed by the Ghana Football Association for training of Referees and competitions.