49 minutes ago

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana and subsequent suspension and cancelation of the country’s football competitions, match venues nationwide have received very little attention.

One of such venues is the Golden City Parknij Berekum which for many years have served as home grounds for Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea and Second tier club Berekum Arsenal.

Pictures have popped up on social media showing the current state of ten Golden City Park.