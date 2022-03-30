2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana are currently in a meeting with the President at the seat of government following their triumph over Nigeria on Tuesday night to book a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Members of the technical team, the playing body among others are meeting the President for the first time after their victory over Nigeria.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku led the delegation to the Jubilee House with technical team members such as Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, Masuad Didi Dramani and members of the Black Stars management committee.

PHOTOS BELOW: