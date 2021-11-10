56 minutes ago

The Black Stars trained at the Orlando Stadium Wednesday, November 10, 2021 ahead of the penultimate FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifier against Ethiopia.

Twenty four players were taking through drills by Coach Milovan Rajevac with support from Assistant Coaches Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu. The training programme lasted for a little over one hour on Wednesday.

Ghana arrived in South Africa on Tuesday night for the epic clash – with an eye firmly fixed on the three points to be in contention for the single qualification slot to progress to the play offs.

The clash between Ethiopia and Ghana will take place at the Orlando stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 15H00hrs.

Our photographer Emmanuel Osei brought us back these pictures: