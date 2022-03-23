1 hour ago

The Black Stars arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 to begin preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff first leg tie against Nigeria.

The team trained at the Baba Yara Stadium behind closed doors as security persons had been deployed around the facility.

Ghana will continue training at the Baba Yara Stadium on doubled sessions on Wednesday and Thursday before making way for the Nigerians to train at the venue a day to the game.

The match will take place on Friday 25th March, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium under the floodlights.

The reverse fixture will come off on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner heading to the World Cup later this year.

PHOTOS BELOW: