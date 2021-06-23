48 minutes ago

Major leagues in Europe and across the world is on break and most players are on holiday cooling off after a hectic season.

Ghana and Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi is no different as he has been spotted chilling with his girlfriend Carolina Rossi on the beaches of Sardinia in Italy.

The Italian-born Ghanaian forward is dating the daughter of sporting director of US Sassuolo, Giovanni Rossi.

Gyasi and his girlfriend have been pictured tanning in the hot sun on the beaches of Sardinia while also boat cruising in a romantic holiday.

The 27 year old winger born in Italy to Ghanaian parent was handed his Ghana debut in March 2021 in an African Cup of Nations qualifier at the FNB Stadium which ended 1-1.

He scored four goals for newly promoted Italian Serie A side Spezia registering six assists for his side.

