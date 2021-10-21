2 hours ago

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Patrice Motsepe on Thursday, October 21, joined scores of football administrators, the corporate community of Ghana, Businessmen/Women and the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for breakfast at the Kempinski hotel in Accra. This forms part of his two-day working visit to Ghana.

With him were Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) and his Chief Director Hafiz Adams and GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. Others included Vice President Mark Addo, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante.

Executive Council Members of the GFA, Dr. Ransford Abbey, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Samuel Anim Addo, George Amoako and Frederick Acheampong were also present.

The meeting discussed issues relating to corporate sponsorship, the impact of football in changing the lives of the African Youth, Government’s support in providing infrastructure and financial support for football development.

Top officials from Woodin, KGL Group, Multi Choice (DSTV), First National Bank, Accra Breweries Limited, Rana Motors (KIA), Nesstra Ghana Limited (Suvinil Paint) Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, Vanguard Assurance and Etranzact took part in the breakfast meeting.

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association Alhaji M.D Jawula, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority Akwasi Agyemang, Club Licensing Manager Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh and Madam Hilary Boaten, Chairperson of the Women’s League Board were present.

Regional Football Association Chairmen for Central – Robert Duncan, Greater Accra, Samuel Aboabire, Volta, Daniel Agbogah, Upper West, Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu, Northern, Alhaji Abu Hasan, Brong Ahafo, Ralph Gyambrah and Western, Simon Ehomah also attended the event.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe who took over the reins of CAF in March this year is in Ghana for the first time since he was elected into power following the exit of Ahmad Ahmad.