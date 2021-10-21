2 hours ago

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Patrice Motsepe has met the press in Accra as part of his two day working visit to Ghana.

The South African touched on a number of issues bothering on football development in Africa, Africa Club Competitions, the yet to be introduced Club Super Cup competition, the proposed biennial FIFA World Cup tournament, Commercialization of African football and product visibility among others.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe also shared with the press, his vision for African Football and the need to come together to build a vibrant and effective Football brand.

Our team of Photographers brought us back these pictures.