4 hours ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was among the dignitaries that received the FIFA World Cup trophy in Accra on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

He was joined by Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.) officials of Coca-Cola bottling company, FIFA Trophy Tour Ambassador David Trezeguet and other officials to welcome the trophy to Accra. The World Cup trophy touched down at the Kotoka International Airport Saturday morning amidst cultural display, traditional performance, funfair, pomp and pageantry.

Our Cameraman Emmanuel Osei sent us these photos from the Kotoka International Airport.

PHOTOS BELOW: