3 hours ago

Legendary highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, better known in entertainment as Daddy Lumba, has expanded his business interests beyond music with the launch of his own radio station.

He introduces DL FM, a station that shares his initials.

It is the most recent media organization to open in the nation's capital, Accra, and is situated in North Legon.

The frequency of DL FM is 106.9 mHz, and it is now transmitting test signals.

The well-known artist posted images from his radio station's studios on his Facebook page on September 7, 2022. "TUNE INTO DLFM 106.9 NEW TEST TRANSMISSION," he wrote as the post's caption.

Fans and loved ones have expressed delight with the development and praised Daddy Lumba for being "clever" and "savvy."

Although specifics about the shows DL will air on his station are not yet known, it is anticipated that the "Akwannoma" hitmaker would succeed in his new industry given the niche he has established for himself in the entertainment industry over the years.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com