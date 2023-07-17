2 hours ago

Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II promised to honour Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and it was fulfilled last Sunday.

On June 22nd, Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew led a group of his teammates in a ceremonial game organized by the BAC Group in Dormaa Ahenkro.

This marked his first-ever visit and participation in the region.

In a historic gesture, Dormaahene Nana Agyeman Badu II was deeply moved by the captain's presence and decided that the first male child born the following day at the Dormaa hospital would be named after Andre Ayew.

At 2:05 am on June 23rd, a baby boy was born to Mr. Appiah Tuffuor, a teacher with the Ghana Education Service.

The family graciously agreed to name their newborn after Andre Ayew, and a special ceremony was held on July 16th, 2023, in Dormaa, where a large gathering celebrated the occasion.

As part of the honoring ceremony, Dormaahene made an undisclosed monetary donation to the family.

The Dormaa Traditional Council has also pledged to support the child's education until he reaches adulthood.

Nana Agyeman Badu expressed that this gesture aims to honor Andre Ayew for his outstanding leadership and hopes it will encourage other prominent figures to visit Dormaa Ahenkro.