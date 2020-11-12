35 minutes ago

As part of the measures to ensure that Zongo's and other deprives communities see development, the governing New Patriotic Party set up the Zongo Ministry.

The Ministry through its Zongo Development fund has constructed an astro turf pitch at New Fadama in Accra which has been named after the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the newly constructed facility in Accra.

The newly constructed facility has stands for spectators, changing rooms and an inner perimeter, among others.

It was constructed as fulfillment of a promise made by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Chief Imam in April 2018 when the cleric turned 99 years.

The inaugural ceremony was part of activities marking the second Zongo for Peace and Development Conference organised with the help and support of the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Vice President says the facility will help the youth of new Fadama a predominantly muslim community which has produced a lot of past and current footballers among other sports personalities in the country.

The Vice President recounted that before the NPP came to power there were only two public astro turf pitches in the country.

“Today we have constructed close to 29 astro turf and about 10 out of the 29 are in zongo communities.”he said.

PHOTOS: