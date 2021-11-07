50 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for the Eastern Region is on-going at Akim Bunso.

The course which commenced on Tuesday, November 2 will end on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Thirty three trainees are taking part in the course at the Bunso Cocoa College.

The course is led by Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah. Areas they covered include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid. Participants are also being taking through series of practical sessions.

GFA Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and other top profile Instructors are leading the course.