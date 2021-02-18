1 hour ago

Opponents of Kumasi Asante Kotoko CAF Confederations Cup ES Setif have paid a visit to children suffering from cancer in a hospital in Algeria.

The team on International Childhood Cancer Day which fell on the 15th February paid a visit to children who are battle the debilitating ailment and also showered them with gifts and wished them well as they undergo treatment.

International Childhood Cancer Day is a global collaborative campaign set aside to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families.

As part of their corporate social responsibility towards the society the whole ES Setif squad visited children with cancer ahead of their game against Kotoko this weekend.

ES Setif will go into the match with a 2-1 advantage, having beaten Kotoko 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

PHOTOS BELOW: