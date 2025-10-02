1 hour ago

Police in Yeji in the Bono East Region have arrested Hanson Osei, widely known as Mulla, for allegedly posing as a doctor and treating patients for more than a decade without any medical qualification.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Yeji Zongo, where he had been running an unlicensed clinic inside a modest chamber-and-hall apartment fitted with three hospital beds.

Once recognised locally as a footballer who played for Yeji Elfs during their Premier League days, Osei later turned to providing health services to unsuspecting residents.

For over 11 years, he reportedly administered injections, set drips, and treated various illnesses — only directing patients to hospitals when cases were beyond his ability.

According to the police, Osei admitted during questioning that he had never attended medical school but continued to practice nonetheless.

Authorities say further investigations are underway, and the suspect will be prosecuted for impersonation and illegal medical practice.

PHOTOS BELOW: