Former Ashantigold SC striker Emmanuel Baffour is currently battling for his life after being involved in a grisly motor accident in Maryland, USA.

The crash is said to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 31st August 2022 around 6:30 am after returning from his usual night shift at work.

Officers from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) swiftly responded to the scene of a collision on Briggs Chaney Road and Great Oak Lane in Cloverly around 6:30 am on Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, three patients were transported to the hospital, one adult [Baffour] with Priority 1 trauma (life-threatening) and two with Priority 3 trauma.

Baffour had to be extricated from his grey Nissan Sentra saloon car after being trapped inside the vehicle.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

He played for New Edubiase United in the Ghana Premier League in 2012 and also featured prominently for Ashgold.

He finished the season with 21 goals for New Edubiase and clinched the goal king award and also had stints with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Baffour has one cap for Ghana which came in 2012.

