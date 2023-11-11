5 hours ago

Ghanaian popular actor, Kalybos shared some pre-wedding photoshoots on his Instagram page and captioned it “11:11 World Kalybos Day”.

These shared pictures circulated on social media, especially on Instagram, and also generated some reactions from netizens.

A lot of netizens congratulated the actor while others perceived it to be a movie he was featured in.

A recent post shared by iamskinp on Instagram shows some pictures from the actor’s traditional wedding thus confirming that Kalybos is indeed getting married on November 11, 2023.

The event was graced by loved ones and well-wishers.

Kalybos and his bride were spotted in a rich Kente cloth accompanied with accessories.

Also, some celebrities who were part of the groomsmen included Ahoufe Patri, James Gardiner, Bismark the Joke, Prince David Osei, and Jeneral Ntatia.

Check out the photos below: