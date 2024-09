12 minutes ago

The three-day Club Administrators Course at the Ghanman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram came to a close on a high note. Female Football Administrators from the Regional Women's Division One leagues participated in the course, led by FIFA Instructors Thubaelihle Bridgette Sibanda and Michelle Jane Kerr.

Key Takeaways



Knowledge sharing on key administration skills



Equipping participants for success in football administration

Here are some images from the last session: