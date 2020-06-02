1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) Kurt E.S Okraku turned 49 years old on Monday 1st June 2020.

To mark the celebration of his birthday, the GFA boss stepped onto the streets of Ashalley botwe in the Greater Accra Region where he distributed nose mask and hand sanitizers to passer by in this era of COVID-19.

It is all in a bid to help fight the coronavirus pandemic which has affected nearly 8000 Ghanaians with about 36 persons dying while about 2000 have fully recovered.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman was elected President of the GFA last year in October after a marathon election.

PHOTOS BELOW: