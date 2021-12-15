32 minutes ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku on Wednesday, December 2021 led the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to pay a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II - King of the Ashanti Kingdom at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The visit was to afford the Executive Council the opportunity to take counsel from the occupant of the Golden Stool and to seek his blessings and wisdom for a successful mandate.

The Executive Council was sworn into office on October 25, 2019 to replace the Dr. Kofi Amoah led Normalization Committee.

Members of the Council include Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku (President), Habiba Atta Forson (Women Football representative), Dr. Tony Aubynn, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong and George Amoako (Premier League representatives). Others included Dr. Ransford Abbey, Samuel Anim Addo (Division One League representatives), Linford Asamoah and Alhaji Salifu Zida (Regional Football Associations representatives).

Our Chief Photographer Emmanuel Osei brought us back these pictures.