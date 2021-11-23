1 hour ago

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association has held a consultative meeting with all National teams Coaches aside the Senior National Team (Black Stars). The meeting was held at the GFA Technical hub at the Airport enclave on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The meeting was to discuss the structure developed for all National team Coaches by the directorate (Male and Female). The Coaches were taken through a perfect template that has been built by the Technical Directorate to build a data base for the teams, analyse and asses’ players and also to monitor their progress and development. The Directorate also intends to monitor tactical reports from Coaches before, during and after matches.

The Coaches also had an extensive discussion on Scouting and good practice, Pre-match Technical Reports and Post games and competitions Technical Reports.

The move also forms part of the general effort of the Technical Directorate to put together a comprehensive data for all national teams and to equip the Coaches with the right Technical information and approach to International games.

The structure is aimed at improving Technical analysis, data keeping and player